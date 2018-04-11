Analyzing Ferguson (FERGY) & Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) and Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Tractor Supply shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tractor Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tractor Supply and Ferguson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tractor Supply $7.26 billion 1.05 $422.59 million $3.33 18.45 Ferguson $19.29 billion 0.98 $992.13 million $0.37 20.53

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Tractor Supply. Tractor Supply is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tractor Supply pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tractor Supply and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tractor Supply 1 15 7 0 2.26 Ferguson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tractor Supply currently has a consensus target price of $72.11, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Tractor Supply’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than Ferguson.

Profitability

This table compares Tractor Supply and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tractor Supply 5.82% 30.81% 14.76% Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tractor Supply has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats Ferguson on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes clothing and footwear; dog, cat and pet supplies; trailers and accessories; lawn and garden supplies; propane and heating supplies; tools and gun safes; fending; welders and welding supplies; and lawn mowers and power generators. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment to specialist contractors primarily in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems primarily to commercial contractors for new construction projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. It operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. The company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,310 branches and 22 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.