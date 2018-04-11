Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) is one of 11 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge and Dock $702.50 million -$31.26 million -17.59 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Competitors $19.92 billion $407.77 million 8.91

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge and Dock. Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge and Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Competitors 63 342 433 8 2.46

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge and Dock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge and Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79% Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Competitors 1.53% 6.01% 2.24%

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock peers beat Great Lakes Dredge and Dock on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

