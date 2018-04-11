Capital Senior Living (CSU) & Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Financial Analysis

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -9.46% -9.79% -0.73% Healthequity 20.64% 13.47% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and Healthequity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $467.00 million 0.70 -$44.16 million ($0.29) -37.14 Healthequity $229.52 million 16.84 $47.36 million $0.54 117.46

Healthequity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living. Capital Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capital Senior Living and Healthequity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthequity 0 1 8 0 2.89

Capital Senior Living presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Healthequity has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Capital Senior Living’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Senior Living is more favorable than Healthequity.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Senior Living has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthequity beats Capital Senior Living on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes. The company's assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services comprising meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services consisting of extra transportation, personal maintenance, extra laundry, and special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, it offers home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 senior housing communities in 23 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents, including 83 senior housing communities and 46 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.