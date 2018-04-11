Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Financial Survey

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ideal Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 163.67%. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.77, indicating a potential downside of 16.22%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ideal Power does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 14.81 -$10.43 million ($0.78) -1.64 Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.46 $68.94 million $1.16 21.37

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hollysys Automation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -71.09% -62.90% Hollysys Automation Technologies 18.89% 12.72% 8.71%

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

