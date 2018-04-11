Reviewing ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) & Sage Group (SGPYY)

ManTech International (NASDAQ: MANT) and Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

ManTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ManTech International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sage Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ManTech International and Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManTech International 3 2 3 0 2.00 Sage Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

ManTech International currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given ManTech International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ManTech International is more favorable than Sage Group.

Volatility & Risk

ManTech International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ManTech International and Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManTech International $1.72 billion 1.34 $114.14 million $1.62 36.13 Sage Group $2.17 billion 4.84 $380.22 million $1.53 25.40

Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than ManTech International. Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ManTech International and Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManTech International 6.65% 4.96% 3.82% Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of ManTech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of ManTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ManTech International beats Sage Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. The company also provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing and migration, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, infrastructure as a service, and data collection and analytics; and designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration, enterprise architecture and concept of operations, and technical assistance; test and evaluation services; training services; and supply chain management and logistics services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related products and services for small and medium sized businesses. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

