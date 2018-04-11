Comparing Navigator (NVGS) and The Competition

Navigator (NYSE: NVGS) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Navigator to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 1.78% 0.84% 0.44% Navigator Competitors -19.96% -4.22% -1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Navigator has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $298.60 million $5.31 million 71.56 Navigator Competitors $311.95 million -$37.09 million -6.49

Navigator’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Navigator and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navigator Competitors 332 878 1002 10 2.31

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 40.83%. Given Navigator’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Navigator beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

