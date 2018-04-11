Comparing Nomad Foods (NOMD) and Nestle (NSRGY)

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestle has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nomad Foods and Nestle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nestle 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than Nestle.

Dividends

Nestle pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nomad Foods does not pay a dividend. Nestle pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Nestle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.21 billion 1.24 $154.28 million $1.13 13.92 Nestle $91.22 billion 2.74 $7.30 billion $3.41 23.55

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Foods. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nestle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Nestle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.96% 9.43% 3.80% Nestle N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Nestle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Nestle

Nestle S.A. is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World. The Company’s product categories include powered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; prepared dishes and cooking aids; confectionery, and PetCare. Its other business activities include the operations of Nestle Professional, Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. It operates in approximately 190 countries throughout the world. It has sales in various countries, including the United States, Greater China Region, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, France, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Spain and Switzerland.

