Head to Head Contrast: SAExploration (SAEX) and The Competition

SAExploration (NASDAQ: SAEX) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SAExploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

SAExploration has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAExploration and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $127.02 million -$40.75 million N/A SAExploration Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -9.06

SAExploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SAExploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SAExploration shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -32.09% -176.24% -23.61% SAExploration Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SAExploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration Competitors 57 172 218 7 2.39

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 29.87%. Given SAExploration’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAExploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SAExploration rivals beat SAExploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

