Analyzing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & The Hackett Group (HCKT)

Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Tarena International pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tarena International pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tarena International and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 5 0 0 2.00 The Hackett Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tarena International presently has a consensus target price of $16.97, indicating a potential upside of 54.27%. The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 9.47% 11.79% 8.39% The Hackett Group 9.57% 24.81% 13.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $292.13 million 2.12 $27.35 million $0.46 23.91 The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.64 $27.35 million $0.76 21.12

The Hackett Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Tarena International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment. It offers courses in over 10 IT subjects and approximately three non-IT subjects, and over two kid education programs. It offers an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. It complements the live instruction and tutoring with its learning management system, Tarena Teaching System (TTS). TTS has over five core functions, featuring course content, self-assessment exams, student and teaching staff interaction tools, student management tools and an online student community. In addition, the Company offers Tongcheng and Tongmei featuring IT training courses and non-IT training courses.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services. It focuses on business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and SAP practices. It offers a range of services, including executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation and technology consulting services. Its advisory programs include a mix of the deliverables, such as Best Practice Intelligence Center, Best Practice Accelerators, Advisor Inquiry, Best Practice Research and Peer Interaction. Its Business Transformation programs help clients develop a coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise.

