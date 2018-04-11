Comparing TechnipFMC (FTI) & Its Competitors

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) is one of 14 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TechnipFMC to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TechnipFMC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 2 6 11 0 2.47 TechnipFMC Competitors 146 873 862 20 2.40

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus price target of $32.84, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.32%. Given TechnipFMC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 2.14% 6.05% 2.79% TechnipFMC Competitors -7.81% -9.68% -0.43%

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TechnipFMC pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 207.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechnipFMC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $15.06 billion $113.30 million 24.31 TechnipFMC Competitors $3.65 billion -$224.01 million 17.64

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. TechnipFMC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TechnipFMC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves for companies in the oil and gas industry. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration companies in the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

