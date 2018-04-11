Head to Head Comparison: Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) and Calix (CALX)

Calix (NYSE: CALX) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -16.27% -48.53% -24.11% Ubiquiti Networks 15.73% 47.42% 25.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calix and Ubiquiti Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $510.37 million 0.68 -$83.03 million ($1.56) -4.42 Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million 6.22 $257.50 million $3.09 22.41

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Calix. Calix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Calix has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calix and Ubiquiti Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ubiquiti Networks 1 3 0 0 1.75

Calix currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.22%. Given Calix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Calix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways. The company also offers the GigaFamily and Compass Cloud products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the data center or central office; and enables CSPs to deliver voice, data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.