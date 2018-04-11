William Lyon Homes (WLH) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare William Lyon Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for William Lyon Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67 William Lyon Homes Competitors 240 918 803 52 2.33

William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 11.37%. Given William Lyon Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe William Lyon Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Lyon Homes and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion $48.13 million 12.67 William Lyon Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.79

William Lyon Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. William Lyon Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Lyon Homes’ peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of William Lyon Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares William Lyon Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 2.68% 10.51% 4.12% William Lyon Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Summary

William Lyon Homes beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada. For the three months ended March 31, 2012, 37% of home closings were derived from the Company’s California operations. The Company designs, constructs and sells a range of homes designed to meet the needs of each of its markets, although it primarily focuses sales to the entry-level and first time move-up home buyer markets. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company marketed its homes through 19 sales locations. In October 2013, the Company purchase 221 homesites at the master-planned Southshore community in Aurora, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.