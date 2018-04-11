Analyzing World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) and Its Rivals

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare World Fuel Services to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services’ peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Fuel Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $33.70 billion -$170.20 million 13.60 World Fuel Services Competitors $15.48 billion $486.82 million -30.09

World Fuel Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. World Fuel Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. World Fuel Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26% World Fuel Services Competitors 4.93% 5.90% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for World Fuel Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 World Fuel Services Competitors 62 197 249 9 2.40

World Fuel Services currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.22%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

World Fuel Services peers beat World Fuel Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

