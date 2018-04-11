Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 31.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,066,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,994,000 after buying an additional 95,071 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.34.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $317,258.78, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

