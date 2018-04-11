Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Million

Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $67.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $64.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $67.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.67 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $295.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $306.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $245,389.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,673.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $122,029.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,827.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $800,858. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4,285.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPSI stock remained flat at $$29.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 72,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $404.97, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.07. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Computer Programs and Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

