Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.1143735128973 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.58) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana.

