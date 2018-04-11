Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,720.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $219,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Butler sold 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $449,580.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $885,695. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

