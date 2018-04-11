Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.06). Conatus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3,098.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNAT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

