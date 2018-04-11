Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.25.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Condor Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/condor-hospitality-trust-inc-cdor-expected-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-18-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.