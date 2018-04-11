Conn’s (CONN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CONN. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. Conn’s has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.67 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,591.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 315,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

