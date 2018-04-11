Conn’s (CONN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conn’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.6590424232801 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 283,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,665. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $854.31, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Conn’s had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly bought 5,100 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $142,137.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,591.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Conn’s (CONN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/conns-conn-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-09.html.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.