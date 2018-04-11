Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,209,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,916,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,099,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,883,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,610,000 after acquiring an additional 582,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,929.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $78.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.32.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24,384.79, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

