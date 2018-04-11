Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 130 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ CWCO) remained flat at $$14.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,595. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $220.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

