Argus Increases Constellation Brands (STZ) Price Target to $260.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective increased by Argus to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.95. The company had a trading volume of 125,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,208. The stock has a market cap of $44,045.35, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

