Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands surpassed the industry in the past year driven by superb earnings surprise history. It has a record of 18 straight quarters of year-over-year earnings growth and 13 consecutive positive surprises. Also, the company has been gaining from constant brand-building efforts, acquisitions and strength in its beer business. These initiatives also led the company to raise earnings outlook for fiscal 2018. Further, management raised fiscal 2018 operating income target for the beer segment, while retained the sales forecast. However, softness in the wine and spirits business continued to impact top line. Going forward, the company expects results at this segment to be at the lower end of the sales and operating income guidance ranges for fiscal 2018 due to slowdown in the industry. Nonetheless, of late, estimates have witnessed an uptrend before fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings release.”

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.77.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,236.17, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

