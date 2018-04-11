Head to Head Contrast: Twilio (TWLO) and Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Adobe Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -15.97% -19.52% -15.64% Adobe Systems 24.40% 24.42% 14.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Adobe Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $399.02 million 9.20 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -49.96 Adobe Systems $7.30 billion 15.08 $1.69 billion $3.59 62.29

Adobe Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twilio and Adobe Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 1 2 16 0 2.79 Adobe Systems 0 8 22 0 2.73

Twilio presently has a consensus price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Adobe Systems has a consensus price target of $218.66, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Adobe Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Adobe Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adobe Systems beats Twilio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

