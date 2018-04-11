Contrasting Healthequity (HQY) and American Renal Associates (ARA)

American Renal Associates (NYSE: ARA) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Renal Associates and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 1 2 0 2.67 Healthequity 0 1 8 0 2.89

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.57%. Healthequity has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Healthequity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Renal Associates and Healthequity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $745.11 million 0.70 $4.85 million $0.61 27.21 Healthequity $229.52 million 16.95 $47.36 million $0.54 118.22

Healthequity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates. American Renal Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthequity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.00% 14.51% 2.06% Healthequity 20.64% 13.47% 12.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Healthequity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthequity beats American Renal Associates on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 228 dialysis clinics in partnership with 401 nephrologist partners treating approximately 15,600 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives and make educated investment choices to help in their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements and healthcare incentives. Its ecosystem primarily consists of HSA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.