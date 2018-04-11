Head to Head Comparison: Santander Brasil (BSBR) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Santander Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.35 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.13 Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.53 $2.80 billion $0.73 15.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Santander Brasil. Australia and New Zealand Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Australia and New Zealand Banking and Santander Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Santander Brasil 1 2 2 0 2.20

Santander Brasil has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Santander Brasil is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Risk & Volatility

Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santander Brasil pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A Santander Brasil 10.20% 10.03% 1.39%

Summary

Santander Brasil beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

About Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides payment, securities and insurance brokerage, capitalization, buying club management, securitization, credit and recovery management, resource management, and other services. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.