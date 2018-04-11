Head to Head Survey: Bemis (NYSE:BMS) & UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Bemis (NYSE: BMS) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bemis and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bemis 2.32% 17.52% 5.77% UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bemis and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bemis $4.05 billion 1.00 $94.00 million $2.39 18.59 UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.56 $9.21 million $1.25 25.28

Bemis has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Bemis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UFP Technologies does not pay a dividend. Bemis pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bemis has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bemis and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bemis 1 7 3 0 2.18 UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bemis currently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Bemis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bemis is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Bemis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bemis beats UFP Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

