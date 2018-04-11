Comparing Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) & Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa (NYSE: CPA) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and Air Transport Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 14.64% 18.25% 8.92% Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and Air Transport Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.53 billion 2.05 $370.02 million $8.66 14.23 Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.25 $18.49 million $0.90 25.11

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Transport Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and Air Transport Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 3 4 0 2.57 Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Air Transport Services Group.

Risk & Volatility

Copa has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Air Transport Services Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, and aircraft line maintenance services; and flight crew training, air dispatch, and flight monitoring services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 70 serviceable Boeing 767, 757, and 737 cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

