TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) versus Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Head-To-Head Survey

TC PipeLines (NYSE: TCP) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TC PipeLines has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TC PipeLines and Delek Logistics Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines 3 4 2 0 1.89 Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67

TC PipeLines presently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given TC PipeLines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC PipeLines is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TC PipeLines pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. TC PipeLines pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC PipeLines has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. TC PipeLines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC PipeLines and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines $422.00 million 5.31 $252.00 million $3.16 9.94 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.34 $69.40 million $2.09 13.88

TC PipeLines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delek Logistics Partners. TC PipeLines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TC PipeLines and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines 62.66% 22.80% 7.23% Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38%

Summary

TC PipeLines beats Delek Logistics Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

