DSP Group (DSPG) and Vocera Communications (VCRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 4.31 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -79.97 DSP Group $124.75 million 2.20 -$3.00 million $0.17 71.18

DSP Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications. Vocera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vocera Communications and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 8 0 2.89 DSP Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vocera Communications currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. DSP Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Vocera Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than DSP Group.

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vocera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -8.75% -8.11% -4.53% DSP Group -2.41% 2.71% 2.14%

Summary

DSP Group beats Vocera Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products. Its segments include Home, Office and Mobile. The Home segment includes wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home. The Office segment offers solution for Voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) office products, including office solutions that provide businesses with VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The Mobile segment offers products for the mobile market that provides voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination targeted for mobile phone and mobile headsets and wearable devices that incorporate its noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology.

