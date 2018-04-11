Contrasting E. W. Scripps (SSP) & Its Rivals

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) is one of 21 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare E. W. Scripps to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79% E. W. Scripps Competitors 13.95% 15.97% 4.85%

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 33.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E. W. Scripps’ peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for E. W. Scripps and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 E. W. Scripps Competitors 119 450 904 29 2.56

E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.01%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 39.56%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E. W. Scripps and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million -$13.10 million -29.49 E. W. Scripps Competitors $3.96 billion $355.86 million 17.82

E. W. Scripps’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

E. W. Scripps peers beat E. W. Scripps on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.