Contrasting Forum Energy Technologies (FET) & Oil States International (OIS)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -6.99% -2.98% -1.95% Oil States International -12.65% -4.57% -4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 3 0 2.20 Oil States International 0 8 6 0 2.43

Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.77, suggesting a potential upside of 29.26%. Oil States International has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.79%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Oil States International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Oil States International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $818.60 million 1.62 -$59.40 million ($0.38) -32.11 Oil States International $670.63 million 2.71 -$84.85 million ($1.06) -28.54

Forum Energy Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oil States International. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil States International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Oil States International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forum Energy Technologies beats Oil States International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Well Site Services and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabrication, inspection, assembly, repair, testing, and marketing of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical technologies. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

