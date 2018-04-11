TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) vs. OTE (HLTOY) Head-To-Head Survey

OTE (OTCMKTS: HLTOY) and TalkTalk Telecom Group (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

OTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TalkTalk Telecom Group pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OTE and TalkTalk Telecom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTE 0 0 0 0 N/A TalkTalk Telecom Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

OTE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TalkTalk Telecom Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OTE and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTE $4.33 billion 1.55 $154.92 million N/A N/A TalkTalk Telecom Group $2.33 billion 1.02 $75.82 million $0.68 18.38

OTE has higher revenue and earnings than TalkTalk Telecom Group.

Profitability

This table compares OTE and TalkTalk Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTE 3.55% 8.81% 3.17% TalkTalk Telecom Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of OTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OTE beats TalkTalk Telecom Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OTE

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TalkTalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

