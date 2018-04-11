Financial Analysis: Innovative Industrial (IIPR) vs. InfraREIT (HIFR)

Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial -1.12% -0.12% -0.10% InfraREIT 9.14% 8.71% 4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innovative Industrial and InfraREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Innovative Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. InfraREIT has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Innovative Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Innovative Industrial pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InfraREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. InfraREIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Innovative Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of InfraREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Innovative Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial and InfraREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial $6.42 million 30.77 -$70,000.00 $0.67 46.36 InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.58 $12.30 million N/A N/A

InfraREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfraREIT beats Innovative Industrial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.