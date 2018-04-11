ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ManpowerGroup to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ManpowerGroup and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 1 6 3 0 2.20 ManpowerGroup Competitors 73 337 561 11 2.52

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $122.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.10%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ManpowerGroup pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 2.59% 17.86% 5.75% ManpowerGroup Competitors 1.78% -1.82% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ManpowerGroup and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion $545.40 million 16.38 ManpowerGroup Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 11.56

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. ManpowerGroup is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe. Its Northern Europe segment includes operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany and the Netherlands. The Company’s APME operations provide a range of workforce solutions and services offered through Manpower, Experis and ManpowerGroup Solutions, including permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing. The Company’s Right Management segment provides talent and career management workforce solutions. The Company provides services under its Experis brand, particularly in the areas of information technology (IT), engineering and finance.

