Financial Comparison: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) versus Its Competitors

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Middlesex Water to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlesex Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water $130.77 million $22.80 million 27.92 Middlesex Water Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.07

Middlesex Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water. Middlesex Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Middlesex Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water 17.44% 10.16% 3.54% Middlesex Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Risk & Volatility

Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlesex Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Middlesex Water pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Middlesex Water and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Middlesex Water Competitors 86 224 252 13 2.33

Middlesex Water currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Middlesex Water’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

