Analyzing MSG Networks (MSGN) & Its Rivals

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MSG Networks to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MSG Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 2 4 0 2.43 MSG Networks Competitors 290 1473 2272 75 2.52

MSG Networks currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.94%. Given MSG Networks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSG Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million $167.34 million 10.05 MSG Networks Competitors $12.86 billion $1.94 billion 55.16

MSG Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% MSG Networks Competitors 1,300.50% 28.94% 4.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSG Networks rivals beat MSG Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

