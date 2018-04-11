Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Constellium (CSTM) Financial Survey

Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Industries and Constellium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 3.78% 16.47% 6.62% Constellium -0.66% -5.81% -0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellium has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mueller Industries and Constellium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellium 0 3 3 0 2.50

Constellium has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Constellium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellium is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Constellium shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Constellium does not pay a dividend. Mueller Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mueller Industries and Constellium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $2.27 billion 0.67 $85.59 million N/A N/A Constellium $5.92 billion 0.21 -$35.03 million ($0.32) -36.25

Mueller Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellium.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Constellium on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It also manufactures steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. This segment sells its products primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers; and hardware wholesalers and co-ops, building product retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through its sales offices and distribution centers, and agents. The company's Industrial Metals segment manufactures and sells brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; cold-formed aluminum and copper products for automotive, military ordnance, aerospace, and general manufacturing industries; brass and aluminum forgings for automotive components, brass fittings, industrial machinery, valve bodies, gear blanks, and computer hardware; and brass, aluminum, and stainless steel valves, as well as fluid control systems and gas train assembles for compressed gas, pharmaceutical, construction, and gas appliance markets. Its Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings, as well as tubular assemblies and fabrications for various OEMs in the commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration markets; components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; and coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market. It also supplies automotive body sheets and heat exchangers for the automotive market; and sheet and coils for the building and constructions markets. The Aerospace & Transportation segment provides aluminum and specialty materials products, including aerospace plates and sheets, aerospace wing skins, plates for general engineering, and sheets for transportation applications, as well as other extrusions and precision casting products. This segment serves aerospace, transportation, industry, and defense sectors. The Automotive Structures & Industry segment offers crash management systems, side impact beams, body structures, and cockpit carriers; and soft and hard alloy extrusions, and large profiles for automotive, railroad, energy, building, and industrial applications. This segment also provides downstream technology and services, which include pre-machining, surface treatment, research and development, and technical support services. The company sells its products directly or through distributors in France, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States, as well as Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, and Singapore. Constellium N.V. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.

