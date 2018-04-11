Head to Head Survey: P H Glatfelter (GLT) & Sappi (SPPJY)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P H Glatfelter 0.50% 7.42% 3.10% Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares P H Glatfelter and Sappi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.59 $7.91 million $1.16 18.40 Sappi $5.30 billion 0.66 $338.00 million $0.64 10.19

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for P H Glatfelter and Sappi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P H Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A

P H Glatfelter currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%. Given P H Glatfelter’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe P H Glatfelter is more favorable than Sappi.

Volatility & Risk

P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats Sappi on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The company's Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed inkjet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

