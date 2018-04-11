Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) & UBS (UBS) Head to Head Contrast

Scotiabank (NYSE: BNS) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Scotiabank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of UBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scotiabank and UBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotiabank $28.86 billion 2.55 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.72 UBS $43.95 billion 1.52 $1.07 billion $1.07 16.21

Scotiabank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UBS. Scotiabank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scotiabank and UBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotiabank 0 0 7 0 3.00 UBS 1 3 5 0 2.44

Scotiabank presently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Scotiabank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scotiabank is more favorable than UBS.

Profitability

This table compares Scotiabank and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotiabank 22.69% 14.78% 0.91% UBS 3.16% 7.96% 0.47%

Volatility and Risk

Scotiabank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Scotiabank pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UBS pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Scotiabank pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Scotiabank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Scotiabank beats UBS on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About UBS

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotiabank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotiabank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.