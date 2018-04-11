Contrasting Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sequential Brands Group and Differential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sequential Brands Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.38%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -110.90% 4.28% 1.57% Differential Brands Group -1.49% -20.52% -4.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Differential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $167.46 million 0.70 -$185.71 million $0.44 4.20 Differential Brands Group $164.05 million 0.11 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -1.47

Differential Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequential Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sequential Brands Group has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group beats Differential Brands Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

