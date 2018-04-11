Analyzing Capitala Finance (CPTA) & Solar Capital (SLRC)

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capitala Finance and Solar Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 0 4 1 0 2.20 Solar Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capitala Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Solar Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Capitala Finance has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitala Finance and Solar Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $51.09 million 2.46 -$6.98 million $0.98 8.04 Solar Capital $143.34 million 6.06 $70.43 million $1.62 12.69

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance. Capitala Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capitala Finance and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -14.13% 6.64% 2.81% Solar Capital 49.14% 7.43% 4.08%

Dividends

Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Capitala Finance pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Solar Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Capitala Finance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities. It invests in both public & private companies and provides financing for debt, mezzanine and buyout capital requirements with an investment size ranging from $5 to $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.