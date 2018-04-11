Contrasting SpartanNash (SPTN) & Primo Water (PRMW)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpartanNash and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash -0.65% 10.08% 3.71% Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpartanNash and Primo Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $8.13 billion 0.08 -$52.84 million $2.10 8.53 Primo Water $286.07 million 1.31 -$6.35 million ($0.28) -43.25

Primo Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpartanNash. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Primo Water does not pay a dividend. SpartanNash pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

SpartanNash has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SpartanNash and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 1 4 1 0 2.00 Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67

SpartanNash currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Primo Water has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.90%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than SpartanNash.

Summary

SpartanNash beats Primo Water on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti, and Egypt. The Retail segment primarily operates neighborhood supermarkets. As of December 30, 2017, this segment operated 145 owned retail stores in the Midwest region primarily under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners; and offered pharmacy services in 87 of its stores, as well as operated 31 fuel centers at its retail stores. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, Culinary Tours, PAWS Premium, Valu Time, Freedom's Choice, and Home Base brands. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

