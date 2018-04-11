Contrasting Steve Madden (SHOO) & Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Steve Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Steve Madden and Wolverine World Wide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steve Madden 0 3 8 0 2.73 Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33

Steve Madden presently has a consensus target price of $49.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $28.41, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Steve Madden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steve Madden is more favorable than Wolverine World Wide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steve Madden and Wolverine World Wide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steve Madden $1.55 billion 1.75 $117.94 million $2.24 20.56 Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.26 $300,000.00 $1.64 18.76

Steve Madden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolverine World Wide. Wolverine World Wide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steve Madden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Steve Madden has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Steve Madden pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Steve Madden pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Steve Madden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Steve Madden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steve Madden and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steve Madden 7.63% 16.68% 12.66% Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63%

Summary

Steve Madden beats Wolverine World Wide on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steve Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear. The company's Wholesale Accessories segment offers Big Buddha, Madden NYC, Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Cejon, B Brian Atwood, Luv Betsey, DKNY, and Donna Karan accessories brands; private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories primarily under Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores. Its Retail segment operates Steve Madden, Steven, Superga, and International retail stores, as well as Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, and Dolce Vita e-commerce Websites. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 206 retail stores. Its First Cost segment operates as a buying agent for footwear products under private labels for mass-market merchandisers, shoe chains, and other mid-tier retailers. The company's Licensing segment licenses its Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, and Madden Girl trademarks. Steven Madden, Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Steve Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steve Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.