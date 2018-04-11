Stifel (SF) versus Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stifel (NYSE: SF) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Stifel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Stifel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stifel has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stifel pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stifel pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel 0 1 4 0 2.80 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stifel presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Stifel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stifel is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel $2.93 billion 1.42 $182.87 million $3.99 14.48 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.23 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Stifel has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stifel and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel 6.25% 12.04% 1.62% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 5.84% 18.75% 12.33%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Stifel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses. The Institutional Group segment includes research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment includes interest income from stock borrow activities and interest income. Its principal activities are private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and municipal finance; investment banking services, and retail and commercial banking, including personal and commercial lending programs.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

