Telenor (TELNY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Telenor (OTCMKTS: TELNY) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Telenor to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telenor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor Competitors 605 1855 1938 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 66.35%. Given Telenor’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telenor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Telenor has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor 9.74% 27.21% 7.77% Telenor Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Telenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telenor pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Telenor pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenor and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor $15.10 billion $1.45 billion 18.24 Telenor Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.91

Telenor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telenor. Telenor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Telenor Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its products and services primarily include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio and TV transmission, and encryption and conditional access services for TV distribution. The company also provides wholesale services to the operators; and enables the operators to route international voice, messaging, data and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services that include international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.