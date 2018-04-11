Contrasting Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Henderson Land Development (HLDCY)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Henderson Land Development pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Henderson Land Development pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Henderson Land Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 5.97 $67.07 million $1.34 15.93 Henderson Land Development $3.29 billion 7.89 $2.82 billion $0.45 14.42

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. Henderson Land Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 16.48% 7.70% 2.65% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Henderson Land Development shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Henderson Land Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 Henderson Land Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Henderson Land Development on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others. Its Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, residential properties, and commercial complexes. The company's Property Leasing segment is involved in leasing properties. Its Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The company's Hotel Operation segment operates and manages hotels. Its Utility and Energy segment produces, distributes, and markets gas; and operates water supply and emerging environmentally-friendly energy businesses. The company's Others segment engages in the construction and infrastructure businesses; provision of finance, investment holding, project management, property management, agency, cleaning, and security guard services; and trading of building materials and disposal of leasehold land. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

