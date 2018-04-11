Financial Comparison: Vivus (VVUS) & Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG)

Vivus (NASDAQ: VVUS) and Cellular Biomedicine (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Vivus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Cellular Biomedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Vivus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivus and Cellular Biomedicine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellular Biomedicine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cellular Biomedicine has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Cellular Biomedicine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cellular Biomedicine is more favorable than Vivus.

Risk & Volatility

Vivus has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivus and Cellular Biomedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivus -46.67% -843.43% -10.99% Cellular Biomedicine -7,564.10% -45.60% -42.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivus and Cellular Biomedicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivus $65.37 million 0.66 -$30.51 million ($0.29) -1.41 Cellular Biomedicine $340,000.00 1,034.17 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.32

Cellular Biomedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivus. Cellular Biomedicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine beats Vivus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivus

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Cellular Biomedicine

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

